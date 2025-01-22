University of Minnesota funding under scrutiny

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The University of Minnesota is asking for $235 million from state taxpayers for the 2025-26 school year as part of its $5 billion budget.

The House Higher Education Committee is now taking a close look at the university’s overall spending. State Rep. Marion Rarick tells us she has asked for the university for detailed spending reports.

Rarick says if administrative salaries are too high, she is prepared to look for spending cuts without hurting research and student achievement.

“That the middle managers, the administrators are making so much money, and it’s not getting to the professors. It’s not getting to the staff. There’s increases in tuition and it’s just feeding this machine of administrative bloat,” Rarick said.

The Board of Regents says it welcomes the scrutiny.