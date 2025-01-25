University of Minnesota and Essentia Health propose new healthcare system

(ABC 6 News) — A new healthcare system is being proposed between the University of Minnesota and Essentia Health.

The organizations say the $1 billion plan would help overcome healthcare challenges seen in Minnesota like rising costs, limited access, and health disparities.

This new idea comes as the university is still in an agreement with Minneapolis Fairview Health Services, but that agreement ends next year.

U of M officials say this is just the start of discussions, and there is a long road ahead.