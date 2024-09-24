University of Iowa researcher helps global domestic abuse program

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A researcher at the University of Iowa is helping a worldwide domestic abuse program.

“Abuse Is Not Love” is a free virtual program built to train people to recognize signs of domestic abuse in their workplace.

Beth Livingston, a key researcher, has spent most of her career studying relationships and abuse.

“With Abuse Is Not Love, we’re trying to expand that to say there are warning signs of abuse. No one goes from zero to 100. How can we help people identify those warning signs?” Livingston said.

The program teaches people about nine different signs of domestic abuse, and so far, it has trained more than 900,000 people.

If you or somebody you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the domestic violence hotline: 1-800-799-7233.