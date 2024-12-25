University of Iowa denies fraternity’s hazing appeal

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The University of Iowa has denied an appeal from one of its fraternities to lift a temporary suspension first put into place for possible hazing.

The Alpha Delta Phi chapter is shut down after police found 56 pledges in the frat house basement blindfolded and covered in food.

In the appeal, the fraternity claims it was only two members who were responsible for the incident after their own third party investigation, but their memberships will remain revoked.