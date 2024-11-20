University of Iowa becomes first in the state to offer new treatment for heart disease

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It is a breakthrough in the world of medicine as the University of Iowa has become the first in the state to offer a new treatment for heart disease.

Not only will this allow patients more options, but it is less invasive than other procedures.

About 5% of Americans have a specific heart disease called tricuspid regurgitation, meaning one of the heart valves becomes leaky.

Before the new treatments, patients would sometimes need open heart surgery to fix the problem, but in the last year, two alternative and less invasive procedures were approved by the FDA.

So far, the procedures have a 90% success rate.

“With a special clip, which we call a tricuspid clip that is mounted on a catheter, we can go in and we can clip the valve where it’s the most leaky,” said Dr. Phillip Horowitz.