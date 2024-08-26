United Way seeks volunteer teams for 2024 Day of Caring

(ABC 6 News) — The United Way of North Central Iowa has announced its 2024 Day of Caring, a community-wide event dedicated towards bringing people together for a day of impactful volunteerism.

United Way is calling on local organizations, businesses, and groups to assemble volunteer teams and take part in the day of service on September, 26th.

People looking to get involved will need to assemble a team of colleagues, friends, or family members and choose from a range of pre-approved projects that match the team’s interests and skills. Registration for teams can be found here.

The deadline to register is September 19th.