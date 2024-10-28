United Way of North Central Iowa announces “Power of the Purse” event

(ABC 6 News) — United Way of North Central Iowa has announced the return of its annual “Power of the Purse” event, set to take place on Friday, November 8, 2024, at Boulevard Bar and Grill in Clear Lake.

This event is sponsored by Sukup Manufacturing and Jenna Sheriff, Broker Associate with Jane Fischer & Associates LLC.

The event will feature purse bingo and a live auction where guests will have the chance to win purses and bid on exclusive handbags.

All proceeds from the event go directly to supporting scholarships for women enrolled in the Education-to-Employment program at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC). These scholarships provide crucial assistance to low-income women seeking to further their education and gain the skills necessary for meaningful employment.

“We are excited to bring the community together for the Power of the Purse event,” said Jen Arends, CEO of UWNCI via a press release. “This evening is not just about fun and fashion—it’s about women empowering women in North Iowa by helping them access the education and resources they need to build a better future for themselves and their families.”

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, click here.