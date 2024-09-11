United Way holds rally at Minnesota Capitol

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, United Way held a rally at the Capitol on Tuesday.

It all centered around a new study showing that some Minnesota families are struggling to make ends meet.

Data collected in 2022 found 10% of Minnesotans were living below the federal poverty level. While 26% earned above poverty wages, they still could not afford the basic necessities.

United Way is now hoping to turn this data in action at the state level. The study, called ALICE, showed 36% of Minnesota households are living paycheck to paycheck.