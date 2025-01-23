United Way announces new name change

(ABC 6 News) – United Way, a nonprofit organization, announced a new name change Thursday.

What was once known as United Way of Olmsted County will now be United Way of Southeast Minnesota.

In a press release, the organization said the new name reflects its expanded service area and commitment to Dodge, Fillmore, Olmsted and Winona counties.

United Way noted that it envisions a resilient region defined by care and collective action. The organization said it hopes to see residents healthy, households financially secure and young people succeeding in school and life.

“Over the past century, our region and world have grown increasingly interconnected, and this change reflects our commitment to meeting these evolving needs,” said Jerome Ferson, President at United Way of Southeast Minnesota. “By uniting the unique strengths and addressing the distinct needs of Dodge, Fillmore, Olmsted, and Winona counties, we are building a resilient future where every individual has the opportunity to thrive. Together with our partners, donors, and volunteers, we will continue to tackle the most pressing challenges and ensure that hope and opportunity are within reach for all.”

United Way of Southeast Minnesota has a new website as well. To learn more about the organization’s services, click HERE.