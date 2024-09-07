UNI opens new nursing facility

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The University of Northern Iowa has cut the ribbon for its new nursing program and facility.

It is part of UNI’s effort to combat the shortage of nurses in Iowa. The first group that will be going through the program is made up of 27 students.

The facility is equipped with the latest technology like medical mannequins that can come to life.

UNI’s nursing program has been in the making for seven years and more students will be added each semester.