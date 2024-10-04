UMD hockey player back after life-saving bone marrow transplant

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs men’s hockey team starts their season this weekend.

Off the ice, it was one to remember for Shoreview’s Will Francis after receiving a life-saving bone marrow transplant.

Francis spoke out about the special bond he has with the donor — his little brother. Reporter Eric Chaloux has more in the video above.