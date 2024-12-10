UCare offices closed for the week

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, UCare says its offices will be closed this week after getting a concerning comment in a phone call last Friday.

This call is resulting in employees working from home for the next week. UCare reported the incident to the police but say they are not aware of any threat to their offices or teams.

Last week, Medica closed their Minnetonka-based campus out of an abundance of caution in the wake of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.