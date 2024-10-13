UBCF hosts breast cancer awareness event

(ABC 6 News) – October is breast cancer awareness month and on Saturday the United Breast Cancer Foundation teamed up with Apache Mall and Brookfield Properties to host a pink bag event, helping spread word about the disease.

The event also aimed to celebrate the strength of breast cancer survivors in our community.

Mayo Clinic, American Cancer Society and Olmsted Medical Center were among three other organizations in attendance, helping spread the word about breast cancer.

One of over 100 breast cancer survivors at the event, Kim Bauman, says it is providing hope for those going through their own battle with the disease.

“Don’t give up, don’t ever give up. Losing my hair, it wasn’t pleasant at all, but don’t ever give up,” said Bauman.

The event has been going on for three years now. This year was the first time it was hosted at Apache Mall.

There were a variety of activities with a fun pink theme throughout the mall.