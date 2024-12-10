U.S. military pauses Osprey flights

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Pentagon is once again temporarily pausing flight of Osprey aircrafts.

The decision comes after weakened metal was found in one after a near-crash in New Mexico last month.

An investigation by the Associated Press last month found safety issues have increased over the past five years. Parts are wearing out faster than expected, and the aircraft’s design is directly contributing to the many accidents.

The New Mexico near-crash last month showed similarities to a crash off the coast of Japan in November of last year.