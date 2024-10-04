U.S. employers add over a quarter million jobs in September

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In positive economic news, U.S. employers added over a quarter of a million jobs in September.

Unemployment is also down after two consecutive months of gains, settling in at 4.1%.

Restaurants and bars, health care, and government jobs provided the biggest gains.

Hourly wages are also on the rise, increasing by 0.4% from August to September.