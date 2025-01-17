U.S. Department of Transportation sues Southwest Airlines

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The U.S. Department of Transportation says it is prepared to take airlines to court over flight delays.

The agency has filed a lawsuit against Southwest, accusing the airline of illegally operating chronically delayed flights and disrupting passengers’ travel plans.

The Department of Transportation also fined Frontier Airlines $650,000 in civil penalties for consistent flight delays.

This announcement comes less than two weeks after fining JetBlue $2 million for chronic delays.