U.S. Coast Guard conducts rescue mission to ice shanty near Duluth, found no one inside

(ABC 6 News) — The crew of a U.S. Coast Guard cutter was sent on a different mission than they are used to in Duluth with the goal to not break the ice.

Last week, the crew spotted an ice shanty in the shipping channel between Duluth and Superior, which is a dangerous location for someone to be at.

Rescue crews were then sent out to see if someone was inside but ended up finding only a propane tank and a bait bucket.

The Coast Guard said it ended up being a good exercise for the crew.

The Coast Guard is not sure how the shanty made it out to that area, but it is looking for the owner to get them their gear back.