Two women hurt after crash in Eyota

(ABC 6 News) – Two women are hurt after a crash that happened Monday in Eyota.

According to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 14.

Charlene Kronebusch, a 75-year-old woman from Utica, MN was traveling westbound and 64-year-old Susan Schwantz of Lewiston, MN was heading eastbound at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Kronebusch was driving a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta while Schwantz was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz, according to the crash report.

The two cars then collided at the intersection of Highway 14 Southeast and Center Avenue.

Both women were taken to a hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Department, Eyota Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service all responded to this incident.