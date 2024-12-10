Two-vehicle crash reported in SW Rochester Tuesday morning

(ABC 6 News) – ABC 6 News was at the scene of a crash that happened Tuesday morning in southwest Rochester.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 9:45 a.m. near West Circle Dr. SW and County Road 25.

Several first responders were at the scene, including Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.

At this time, it is not known if any injuries were reported. The two vehicles, which were described as minivans, were towed away shortly after ABC 6 News arrived to the scene.