Two roads to close in Mason City for Sanitary Sewer Repair Project

(ABC 6 News) — Starting next week, two more roads will close in Mason City for the city’s ongoing Sanitary Sewer Repair Project.

Beginning on Monday, September 23rd, a portion of East State Street will be closed. The closure is anticipated to last approximately one week. Below is a visual of the section of closed road:

Then, starting Tuesday, September 24th, South Connecticut Avenue will be closed between 1st and 2nd Street SE by the footbridge for sanitary sewer repairs. That closure is also anticipated to last approximately one week. Below is a visual of the section of road to be closed:

The city is asking residents to use alternate routes during this closure and use caution near the construction areas.

If you have any questions, contact the Operation & Maintenance Department at 641-421-3675.