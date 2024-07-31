Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity hosts Restore Fest

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity will be hosting its Restore Fest this Saturday to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.

The event will be taking place at their business from 9 AM to 4 PM. Local music group “The Chubs” will be performing, and Paco’s Tacos food truck will also be there.

The organization says they saw more than 10,000 people provide donations this year alone, and the Restore Fest is their way of thanking those volunteers, donors, and shoppers.