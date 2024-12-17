Two remain in critical condition following Madison school shooting

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — Two people remain in critical condition in Madison following Monday’s deadly school shooting.

As a result of the shooting, Abundant Life Christian School was closed on Tuesday, but a chaplain was there to join the community in prayer.

One second grader said she was trying to change her shoes when she heard gunshots.

Madison’s Police Chief reported the 15-year-old suspected shooter’s parents are cooperating with the investigation. The home has been searched, and investigators are now checking her social media accounts.

A teacher and student were killed in the shooting, and police say the suspect took her own life.