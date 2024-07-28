Two people seriously injured in Iowa after motorcycle versus deer accident

(ABC 6 News) – Two people were seriously injured early Sunday morning in Mason City after their motorcycle hit a deer.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a motorcycle versus deer accident with injuries around 2:38 a.m.

The driver, 62-year-old Marlin Jensen, and his passenger, 31-year-old Desarae Schwab, were traveling north on Thrush Avenue when they struck the deer. The collision caused Jensen to lose control of the motorcycle.

The pair were both transported to Mercy One with serious injuries.