Two people injured, five dogs dead in Fillmore County house fire

(ABC 6 News) – Two adults are injured, and five dogs are dead after a total loss house fire in Fillmore County.

According to the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, the Lanesboro Fire Department, Lanesboro Ambulance, and a Fillmore County Deputy responded to a report of a house fire at 35315 Flag Road in rural Lanesboro at approximately 6:21 a.m. Sunday morning.

Fillmore County Deputies say that there were two adults home at the time of the fire. Both adults made it out of the house with minor injuries.

According to initial reports, there were six dogs in the house, and only one was able to make it out of the home.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. No crime is suspected.