Two injured in motorcycle crash on Hwy 14

(ABC 6 News) – Two people on a motorcycle are hurt after a crash in Olmsted County.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened in Dover around 12:15 p.m.

The crash report states 66-year-old James Kiese from Utica, MN was traveling westbound on Hwy 14, when his motorcycle left the roadway and rolled.

He and passenger, 69-year-old Bonnie Kiese from Utica, MN were both taken to Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Dover and Eyota Fire all assisted at the scene.