Two injured in Hwy 57 crash in Dodge County

(ABC 6 News) – Two people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Dodge County on Saturday.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 12:40 p.m. The car was traveling northbound on Highway 57, when it left the roadway and rolled.

The crash report states the road conditions were snowy and icy.

The driver, 80-year-old William Ronning from Cannon Falls, and passenger 70-year-old Leanne Ronning from Welch, both sustained non-life threatening injuries and taken to Saint Marys in Rochester.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Island Fire and Ambulance and Mayo Ambulance all assisted MSP at the scene.