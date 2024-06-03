Two injured after motorcycle crash in Dodge County

(ABC 6 News) – A man and a woman from Faribault are in the hospital after a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 52-year-old Scott Rehman was driving with a passenger, 53-year-old Colleen Rehman, on Highway 14 near Ashland Township when the Harley Davidson motorcycle went off the road around 8:30 p.m.

The passenger was wearing a helmet while the driver was not. According to the report, the road conditions were wet at the time. No alcohol was involved.

Both were taken to the St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.