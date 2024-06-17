Two injured after motorcycle collides with car in Winona County
(ABC 6 News) – Two were hurt after a car and motorcycle collided in Winona on Sunday.
The crash happened around 1:46 p.m.
A Toyota Prius was southbound in the alley from the WCHS parking lot. It collided in the intersection with a motorcycle going westbound down Highway 43.
The two people on the motorcycle, 34-year-old Daniel Gulbranson and 22-year-old Olivia Hanson, were both taken to Gunderson La Crosse for non-life threatening injuries. Neither of them were wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Prius, 19-year-old Mya Vonruden, was not hurt.