Two injured after alcohol-related UTV crash in Cresco

(ABC 6 News) – Two people were injured after a UTV crash in Cresco over the weekend, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened Sunday, December 8 around 7:15 p.m. A deputy responded to a 911 call on 220th Street near the intersection of 345th Avenue.

According to the deputy’s report of the incident, the UTV appeared to have struck a hazard sign before going into a ditch off the road and striking a cement culvert.

A man was driving the UTV, identified by authorities as 37-year-old Corbin Turner from Decorah. A passenger, identified only as an unnamed woman, reportedly said the two were traveling when they had to swerve because there was a deer in the road.

The woman then stated that she was ejected through the UTV’s windshield, according to the deputy’s report.

The deputy claimed that the UTV seemed to have been driving at high speeds, based on the damage. The deputy also found full cans of beer scattered around the crash scene.

When asked if the two had been drinking, the woman told the deputy that they had been drinking earlier at a bar in Protivin. The woman was eventually transported to a hospital.

Turner was found by the deputy a short distance away from the crash scene and an ambulance transported him to a hospital.

According to the report, both Turner and the woman were later air-lifted to different hospitals from the ER. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The deputy’s report also noted that Turner was under the influence after giving an alcohol test.

The crash is under investigation of the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office. Charges are also pending, but it’s unclear what those charges are at this time.