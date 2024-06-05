Two incumbents, one newcomer file for Albert Lea City Council

(ABC 6 News) — Three candidates – two incumbents and one newcomer – have filed for the three seats up for election on the Albert Lea City Council, the City of Albert Lea announced in a release Wednesday.

All three will run unopposed in their wards.

Rachel Christensen has filed for reelection for the Ward 1 seat.

Voters elected Christensen in 2022 to finish the term of Rich Murray who ran successfully for mayor.

With the partial term ending this year, the Ward 1 seat is up for election for the regular 4-year term.

Jason Howland has filed for reelection for the Ward 3 seat.

Howland was first elected in 2016, started his first term in January 2017, and will run again for a 4-year term.

Keith Van Beek has filed for the Ward 5 seat, currently held by Robert Rasmussen, who was first elected in 2016 and started serving in January 2017.

Rasmussen has chosen not to run again. This seat is also for a 4-year term.

The general election will be Nov. 5, 2024.