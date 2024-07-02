Two Family Service Rochester employees appointed to Minnesota Board of Directors

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, Family Service Rochester announced that two of their employees have been appointed to the Minnesota Board of Directors by Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan.

Katherine Driskell MSW, LICSW, Program Manager of School Based Mental Health at Family Service Rochester, has been appointed by Governor Walz to the Minnesota Board of Social Work.

The board performs the duties necessary to promote and protect the public health, safety, and welfare through the licensure and regulation of persons who practice social work in Minnesota.

Dave Beal, Marketing and Communication Manager at Family Service Rochester, has been appointed by Governor Walz & Lt. Governor Flanagan to the Minnesota Board on Aging.

The Board develops, coordinates, evaluates, and administers federal and state funds for programs for the aging; makes grants to seven area agencies on aging and non-profit agencies; and serves as an advocate for older persons. Beal also serves at FSR as the Age Friendly Olmsted County Coordinator.