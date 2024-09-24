UPDATE: Two dead in Highway 218 crash

One airlifted away from crash on 218

(ABC 6 News-) UPDATE: The Minnesota State Patrol is confirming two are dead in a head-on collision that occurred on Hwy 218.

The accident happened north of Lyle, near 140th Street at around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

A 17-year-old from Austin, Minnesota, and a 25-year-old from Rockwell, Iowa, were involved in the crash, according to the MSP crash report. Further details of the victims are unknown at this time, or if there were any other injuries.

At least one patient was airlifted by Mayo One from the scene.

Traffic is now open in both directions on Hwy 218, after first responders with MSP, Mower County Sheriff, Lyle Fire & Rescue and others cleared the scene.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.

