Mother and son found dead in apparent murder suicide in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead with gunshot wounds at an apartment in northeast Rochester.

Late Thursday night, RPD officers responded to 124 Sandbar Court NE for a welfare check and found the bodies. RPD says a mother and son, aged 54 and 30, respectively, were found dead.

RPD said initial investigative work indicated the deaths were a murder suicide.

RPD adding the bodies had been there for some time.

Rochester police also found a handgun by the son’s body. No other individuals are being sought in this case.

The names of the deceased are not being released, pending notification of family.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC 6 News for more details as available.