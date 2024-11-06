Two accused of phone thefts from AT&T store

(ABC 6 News) – Two Rochester men face charges in a series of thefts from a southwest AT&T store.

Ahmed Ali, 26, was previously charged with aggravated robbery in a Crossroads Drive robbery-turned-fight May 28.

According to court documents, when Rochester police investigated the robbery-turned-stabbing, staff informed them that 12 phones had gone missing in the week before the robbery.

According to court documents, Eco ATM, a “cellphone ATM business,” reported that multiple stolen phones had passed through their ATMs recently — on May 21, 24, and 27 at Walmart North, and on May 23 at Walmart South.

Ali was visible in surveillance photos taken during the transactions, according to court documents.

In connection with the investigations, Rochester police searched Ali’s phone and allegedly found texts with then-AT&T employee Mohamed Aden Hassan.

Hassan, 25, allegedly discussed selling the phones at Walmart with Ali over text.

Court documents allege that Hassan was also visible, wearing his AT&T staff shirt, in one of the photos of Ali making a phone sale.

Both men face felony charges of aiding and abetting theft, as well as aiding and abetting receipt of stolen property.

Ali appeared in Olmsted County Court on the charges Nov. 5. Hassan failed to appear at his own hearing the same day.