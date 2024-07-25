Two Century High Schoolers report whooping cough; constitutes pertussis outbreak

(ABC 6 News) – Century High Schoolers’ families learned recently that there have been two confirmed cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, in students at the Rochester school.

A first case occurred at the end of the school year, according to the letter, while the second case was in the last week.

“According to the Minnesota Department of Health, more than one case is considered an outbreak,” the letter from Health Services Coordinator Chris Bjerke reads.

Pertussis, or whooping cough is a bacterial disease that causes a cough and associated respiratory issues lasting 4-6 weeks or longer.

It is particularly dangerous for infants, according to the MDH, but anyone can be infected in the first three weeks of a person’s illness, or before they receive 5 days of antibiotic treatment.

Initial symptoms are similar to a cold, with sneezing, coughing, and possibly a fever developing into a severe cough after one or two weeks.

The disease is called “whooping cough” based on the high-pitched “whooping” sound that can occur while breathing in after a long, uncontrollable coughing episode.

The sound is less prevalent in infants, adults, and people who have been vaccinated against the disease.

From the Minnesota Department of Health — confirmed pertussis cases by county as of July 18, 2024.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports 5 total cases in Olmsted County since the beginning of 2024, out of 336 in the state.

“If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Olmsted County Public Health Services at 507- 328-7500,” Bjerke’s letter to Century High School families read. “You may also call the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-5414. If you have an urgent health concern, please contact your doctor or clinic.”