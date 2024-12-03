Two boys rescued from cracking ice on lake in Olmsted County

(ABC 6 News) – Two juvenile males were rescued from cracking ice on a lake in Olmsted County, a press release from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said Tuesday.

The incident happened Monday night at 8 p.m. OCSO deputies responded to the Silver Creek Reservoir located at 1800 55th Street NE in Haverhill Township.

The two boys were reportedly pulling a sled with gear on it 150 yards from the shore. The ice then started to crack around them and they became stuck.

According to OCSO, the Eyota Fire Department, Dover Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

The boys were eventually rescued and brought to shore, authorities said.