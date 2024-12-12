Twin Cities warming centers open for the winter

(ABC 6 News) — With temperatures dropping, winter warming centers to our north in St. Paul are opening their doors.

Health officials are also warning Minnesotans about hypothermia and frostbite during freezing cold temperatures.

As a result, starting on Wednesday, people were able to find shelter at Ramsey County warming centers.

The spaces have mittens and hats as well as snacks and hot drinks available.

According to Wilder Research, more than 10,000 people in Minnesota were homeless last year. 33% were not in a formal shelter so having a warm place at night can be life saving.