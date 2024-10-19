(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota is rolling out the red carpet for filmmakers from all over the country over the next week and a half as the Twin Cities Film Festival gets underway.

In general, 2024 has been a big year for the film industry in Minnesota with major changes on the state level attracting movie crews from all over the country.

The Twin Cities Film Festival is showing 140 films over the next nine days with 40% of them having a Minnesota connection. They expect that will only grow in the years to come.