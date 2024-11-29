Kasson’s Turkey Day 5K returns

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Runners hit the streets and trails of Kasson Thursday morning for the third-annual Turkey Day 5K.

The even started in downtown Kasson and went through the new Restoration Park, which just opened up last month.

More than 300 people registered for the run, raising more than $8,000 for the Dodge County food shelf, according to organizers.