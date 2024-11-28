Trump’s team preparing for deportations

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — President-elect Donald Trump’s team is laying out plans for the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants.

They are reportedly preparing to punch so-called “sanctuary cities,” mostly Democratic-run areas where cooperation with federal immigration officials is often limited.

Trump’s advisors are said to be discussing how to strip federal resources from those cities if they refuse to take part in the deportations.