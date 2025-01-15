Trump’s pick for Attorney General faces questioning

(ABC 6 News) — On Capitol Hill, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Attorney General, Pam Bondi, was questioned for hours on Wednesday.

Democrats focused on how she would handle Kash Patel, Trump’s controversial pick for FBI Director.

Patel has defended January 6 rioters, threatened to fire FBI agents, and promised to “come after” some members of the media.

Patel would work under Bondi in the Justice Department.

“I believe that Kash is the right person at this time for this job. You will have the ability to question Mr. Patel,” Bondi said.

Bondi, who served as the Florida Attorney General from 2011-2019, refused to say Trump lost the 2020 election during questioning.