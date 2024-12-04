Trump’s nominee for Defense Secretary says he will not “back down”

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, is saying he will not “back down.”

On Wednesday, Hegseth was on Capitol Hill meeting with Republican Senators, hoping to gain confirmation votes. However, at least six Senators privately indicated that they do not intend to support him.

Despite that, Hegseth says Trump is “behind him all the way.”

“I spoke the president-elect this morning. He said keep going, keep fighting,” Hegseth said.

Hegseth is facing accusations of financial mismanagement and sexual misconduct, which he denies. He claims he is doing this “for the warfighters, not the warmongers.”