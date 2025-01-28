Trump’s immigration plans: A look at local law enforcement’s relationship with I.C.E.

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – In his first weeks in office, President Donald Trump issued several executive orders directed at immigration control, established soldiers at the southern border, and authorized federal agents to conduct operations in previously no-go areas.

Despite that, local law enforcement officials say their involvement in those processes will remain mostly hands off.

When it comes to how local law agencies deal with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or any federal agency, there are usually two aspects to consider: law enforcement and detention.

The law enforcement aspect typically involves the sharing of information, like if a local case and a federal case happen to cross over.

However, there’s a more important question as well.

“Will we assist in rounding up people?” said Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. “No, that’s not out job.”

For the most part, local law enforcement keeps itself separate from such operations if they’re even told about it to begin with.

If an agency was requested, however, it would likely be well in advance of any operation, and then it’s up to the local agency’s discretion.

“We have right of refusal on some operations,” said Capt. Aaron Penning of the Rochester Police Department. “That would be something we would decide based on the nature of the operation and whether or not we had resources available.”

More often, but still rare however, a local agency is requested as backup for a situation that has gone wrong and the federal group needs support.

“The only time we may assist is if they are calling for help and we need to support them in keeping the peace and public safety,” said Torgerson. “Just in a general sense.”

Then, there’s the detention aspect.

The map shown below shows the extent of various counties involvement with I.C.E. as of 2019.

Courtesy of Immigrant Legal Resource Center

Much of southeast Minnesota is in yellow.

That means while many areas and agencies will work with I.C.E. officials, they won’t hold people in detention for the agency.

“The only way we would hold someone at a federal level beyond a local level charging process and then being released would be if it was a warrant or some other court order,” said Torgerson.

Freeborn County is one exception.

It’s one of just three counties in Minnesota that has a contract with I.C.E. to use its jail to hold detainees from Freeborn County or beyond before being deported or taken to a federal court.

Freeborn Sheriff Ryan Shea declined a request to interview, but did say in an email:

“I anticipate we will hold some additional I.C.E. detainees moving forward, compared to our numbers in the past few years. Some of the lower numbers in the past years, however, is more reflective of restrictions from COVID mandates and lower staffing.” Freeborn County Sheriff Ryan Shea via email

Law enforcement officials also said asking about a person’s immigration status isn’t a part of their job.

They would rather encourage anyone, regardless of their documentation, to reach out them if they needed help.

There are even visa programs available to victims of crimes like domestic violence and assault or human trafficking, should they need them.