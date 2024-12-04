Trump’s cabinet picks pitch their cases on Capitol Hill

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks were on Capitol Hill making their pitches to Senators on why they should be confirmed.

This comes as Trump’s nominee for Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, is facing accusations of financial mismanagement and sexual misconduct. Hegseth denies these allegations.

According to New Yorker Magazine, Hegseth was forced to step down from leading two conservative veteran groups in part because of the accusations.