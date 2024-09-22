Trump office opens in Rochester

The Republicans of Olmsted County opened a Trump office for the 2024 election, in hopes of turning the county red in November.

(ABC 6 News) – The Republicans of Olmsted County opened a Trump office for the 2024 election, in hopes of turning the county red in November.

The opening occurred at 1 p.m. on Saturday, with voters filing in soon after.

It’s a way supporters of the republican ticket to grab signs, not just for former president Donald Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance, but all GOP house candidates running in Olmsted County.

Deputy Chair of the Republican Party of Olmsted County, Jim Niehoff, says signs are an important part of any campaign.

“You talk to political analysts, they say signs don’t make that big of a difference, but I think they’re a big part of the campaign and it gives people an opportunity to show who they’re for. And that’s really what this is about, and ultimately in the end to turn Olmsted County red,” said Niehoff.

On the other side of the aisle, Olmsted County DFL leaders say they aren’t surprised the Trump office is opening, and their foot remains on the gas pedal.

“It’s an election year and Rochester is 120 thousand people, so I’m sure there are votes to be counted for them too. Rochester has definitely become a bluer city, but we don’t take anything for granted and will be out there knocking on doors,” said John Swanson, the DFL Senate District 25 Chair.

The office is open during the following hours:

Monday: 10 AM-1PM and 4 PM-7 PM

Tuesday: 10 AM-1PM and 4 PM-7 PM

Thursday: 10 AM-1PM and 4 PM-7 PM

Friday: 4 PM-6PM

Saturday: 1 PM-3 PM

For more information on hours, contact mail@olmstedgop.org.