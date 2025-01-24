President Trump makes stops in North Carolina, California to survey damage

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, President Trump visited disaster areas in both North Carolina and California.

Trump has vowed to make a top-to-bottom shake up of FEMA and reevaluate how federal aid works for all states. He was critical of the agency’s response to Hurricane Helene back in September.

In North Carolina alone, 104 people have died with an estimated $50 billion worth of damage done.

The president also headed to fire-ravaged California to tour the area with Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

The two have clashed with Trump threatening to withhold federal aid unless California changes its water policies.

Trump has claimed conservation efforts allowed fire hydrants to run dry, but California officials say they were overstressed with high winds preventing aircraft from helping.