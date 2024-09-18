Trump, Harris speak on political violence following second assassination attempt on Trump

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump was a big talking point for both candidates on Tuesday.

Trump returned to the campaign trail with a town hall in Flint, Michigan, on Tuesday before heading to New York on Wednesday.

Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, is in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, placing blame for the violence on political rhetoric from Democrats.

“We want to make it so that we cut out the ridiculous rhetoric that I think has put a giant target on Donald Trump’s back,” Vance said.

Vice President Kamala Harris also condemned the violence while in Philadelphia.

“We can and should have healthy debates and discussion and disagreements, but not resort to violence,” Harris said.

Harris is back in Pennsylvania on Wednesday then Michigan on Thursday before holding a campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday night.