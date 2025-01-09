Trump continues push to acquire Greenland and Panama Canal

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Incoming President Donald Trump has continued outlining his goals for acquiring new territory for the U.S.

On Wednesday, Trump doubled down on his push to take over Greenland and the Panama Canal. He also refused to rule out use of the military.

Trump has suggested buying Greenland in the past, but the prime minister of Denmark says it is not for sale.

As for the Panama Canal, Panama’s foreign affairs secretary says, “The sovereignty of our canal is non-negotiable.”

Trump also floated the idea of renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.