Trump campaign blasts comments from President Biden calling Trump supporters “garbage”

(ABC 6 News) — As we enter the home stretch into the 2024 presidential election, insults continue to fly between parties.

The Trump campaign is blasting comments made by President Biden in response to a weekend event in New York. Biden called Trump supporters “garbage” mirroring comments made at the event regarding Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is calling for further unification through the election. Harris plans to rally voters in Raleigh on Wednesday while Minnesota Governor Walz is scheduled to campaign in Charlotte and Asheville.

Former President Trump is expected to speak in Green Bay with former Packers quarterback Brett Favre.