Trucker and animal rescue group help save kitten

(ABC 6 News) — While stopped at a gas station along his truck route in late August, Chase Ravnholdt heard meowing from a kitten, which was just days old.

When the kitten’s mom didn’t come for it, he grabbed a box and used his sweatshirt to wrap the kitten up.

He called around to local shelters and animal hospitals to try to figure out what to do, he brought the kitten to PetSmart in Rochester.

“If I could help this cat in any way that I could, I’m gonna do it,” Ravnholdt said.

Ravnholdt said he was planning on taking the kitten home until he met a volunteer from Camp Companion, who said they would help find a shelter home for the kitten.

“I have three cats already, I have a dog. I just needed something for it, I just wanted to give it a chance,” Ravnholdt said.

That kitten is now just about ready for adoption, according to Camp Companion.

Being apart of the kitten’s rescue was a full circle moment for Ravnholdt because one of his three cats was a rescue.

“It’s kind of corny to say, but I would love to do a rescue, so its kind of like, I did my part and I gave it a chance,”Ravnholdt said.

Animals that are currently up for adoption through Camp Companion can be found here.

If you would like to support Camp Companion, you can donate here.